Players Exchange Blows During D1 Tie

A Division One cup game between Simba Bhora and Chegutu Pirates at Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva on Saturday was marred by violent scenes when players from both sides were engaged in a fist-fight.

The incident occurred during the first half after Pirates player Luis Milanzi received a booking following a crude challenge on an opponent. The visitors protested the card and this led Milanzi and his teammates to beat up Simba Bhora’s Constantine Chinhapi.

Both Milinzi and Chinhapi were expelled for exhibiting unsportsmanlike conduct.

Meanwhile, Simba Bhora progressed to the semifinals of the Northern Region Division One cup tournament after winning the match 4-0.

Former Dynamos star Barnabas Mushunje opened the scoring early in the game before leading scorer Tinashe Bhalakasi doubled the lead moments later in the half.

Bhalakasi completed bis brace from the spot in the second period with Ghanaian Micheal Debrah sealing the victory later on.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

