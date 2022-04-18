Stop Abusing Pulpit, Mliswa Challenges Makandiwa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| Outspoken Norton MP Hon Temba Mliswa has challenged Emmanuel Makandiwa to stop abusing the pulpit to please politicians.

Makandiwa embraced Mr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga at his church during the weekend.

Makandiwa also praised Mr Mnangagwa and Chiwenga describing them as noble men.

Below is Mliswa’s full thread:

Thus a correction of a church leader becomes an attack against the church& the foundation of their scriptural beliefs. The believers can’t distinguish the leader from the gospel! It’s tragic but the leaders want it that way because they are protected from critical questions!

The lack of capacity for critical introspection within these Pentecostals has also damaged their ability to be solid as institutions& outgrow the person of their founders. Many remain extensions of their founding leaders who are themselves mere mortals prone to fall.

Pentecostal churches are generally bigoted as institutions& view themselves as the sole proprietors of the gospel of salvation. To them, everything& everyone else is lost. It’s a dangerous posture which has created demi-gods who are not foundationed on truth& social justice.

The equivalent of some of these actions are found in the Bible too, with Balaam going out to prophesy against God’s people because he had been paid. Ultimately it will fail

Makandiwa should just join ZANU PF& stop this elevated posturing, feinting more enlightenment than everyone else. He is a Pastor for God’s sake and should operate in a smarter way. I’m Independent but openly state the only party I know is ZANU PF. He should do the same!

I believe there is a direct connection between the seeming political passivity of Zimbabweans and our being a Christian nation.

The spiritual side has been used to strangle the political consciousness of the masses through the agency of people like Makandiwa.

The Pastor has a venerated position in people’s hearts and minds and should not abuse that position to feed people his partisan political orientations. He should stand for truth as a principle and speak out against any injustice.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...