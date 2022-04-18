Sulumani Delivers Epic Show

By Own Correspondent| Revellers at Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre were left clamoring for more from Sulumani Chimbetu on Friday.

The Dendera Kings band had a great day in office as fans were taken down the memory lane with yesteryear hits from the late Simon Chimbetu that include Mudzimai Wangu, Dai Ndakadzidza and Dzandipedza Mafuta.

The ZPCS brand ambassador also belted most of his hit tracks Alice Mbewe, Nyuchi Yanditendera and Phone Yangu.

But it was Nyuchi Yanditendera that sent fans into frenzy as Suluman mimicked the late Soul Jah Luv’s voice that one would think the Zimdancehall chanter had ‘resurrected’.

Then there was Knowledge Nkoma who strummed both the lead and rhythm guitar much to the amusement of veteran music producer Clive Mono Mukundu.

“This is magic, Knowle is doing big work there playing the lead and rhythm guitars at once is no mean task,” said Mono.

He also lauded bassist Moffat for his huge ‘stage presence’.

Then there was also the moment when BaGari from Utakataka express was handed the lead guitar and he stole the show.Fans could not resist the prowess exhibited by BaGari.

Speaking after the show, Carlton Muparutsa, Sulu’s manager was excited about the new fans they met.

“I am very excited that our debut show at this venue has gifted us with new fans and I am confident the next show will be a full house,” said Muparutsa.

The venue proprietor, Jasen Mphepo, was also delighted with hosting Sulu.

“Its our pleasure to have Sulu performing here and we want to make this joint popular for showgoers. ”

Most revellers have commended the ambiance here, “Mphepo confided in this reporter.

