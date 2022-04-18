Tagwirei Pours Loads Of Money In Highlanders-Dynamos Uhuru Clash

Spread the love

SAKUNDA Holdings has added more excitement to this afternoon’s Independence Trophy final clash between Dynamos and Highlanders, pouring US$60 000 in bonuses.

The perennial rivals face off at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo today, with the blockbuster clash concluding the Independence Day festivities.

Sakunda Holdings, which is the principal sponsor of the two clubs, has set aside bonuses for the match, with winners and excelling players set to be richly rewarded.

The winning team is set to walk away with a cool US$30 000, in addition to the $6 million they will receive from the organisers.

The losers will get a US$9 000 consolation.

Players who will shine the brightest today are also set to be well rewarded, with huge amounts set aside for individual prizes.

There are US$1 500 cash prizes each for Man of the Match, top goal scorer and the goalkeeper who will manage to keep a clean sheet.

Members of the technical team are also set to walk away with good monies should they guide their team to victory today.

A US$2 250 carrot has been dangled to the winning coach, while his assistants will share US$6 000.

The two teams previously missed out on the incentives that were pledged by Sakunda Holdings in the build-up to today’s clash.

The Independence Day celebrations, which are normally held in Harare, broke with tradition this year and will for the first time be held outside of the capital city.

Organisers of the event, for the third time in a row, picked Dynamos and Highlanders to entertain guests.

Independence Trophy bonuses breakdown

Top goal scorer: US$ 1500

Clean sheet: US$ 1500

Man of the Match: US$1500

Winning squad: US$ 30 000

Winning coach: US$ 2250

Winning assistant coaches: US$6 000

Winning team doctor: US$1 500

Winning assistant medics: US$2 250

Winning team manager:

US$1 500

Winning technical assistants: US$2 250

Losing team: US$9 000

-Newsday

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...