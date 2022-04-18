SAKUNDA Holdings has added more excitement to this afternoon’s Independence Trophy final clash between Dynamos and Highlanders, pouring US$60 000 in bonuses.
The perennial rivals face off at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo today, with the blockbuster clash concluding the Independence Day festivities.
Sakunda Holdings, which is the principal sponsor of the two clubs, has set aside bonuses for the match, with winners and excelling players set to be richly rewarded.
The winning team is set to walk away with a cool US$30 000, in addition to the $6 million they will receive from the organisers.
The losers will get a US$9 000 consolation.
Players who will shine the brightest today are also set to be well rewarded, with huge amounts set aside for individual prizes.
There are US$1 500 cash prizes each for Man of the Match, top goal scorer and the goalkeeper who will manage to keep a clean sheet.
Members of the technical team are also set to walk away with good monies should they guide their team to victory today.
A US$2 250 carrot has been dangled to the winning coach, while his assistants will share US$6 000.
The two teams previously missed out on the incentives that were pledged by Sakunda Holdings in the build-up to today’s clash.
The Independence Day celebrations, which are normally held in Harare, broke with tradition this year and will for the first time be held outside of the capital city.
Organisers of the event, for the third time in a row, picked Dynamos and Highlanders to entertain guests.
Independence Trophy bonuses breakdown
Top goal scorer: US$ 1500
Clean sheet: US$ 1500
Man of the Match: US$1500
Winning squad: US$ 30 000
Winning coach: US$ 2250
Winning assistant coaches: US$6 000
Winning team doctor: US$1 500
Winning assistant medics: US$2 250
Winning team manager:
US$1 500
Winning technical assistants: US$2 250
Losing team: US$9 000
-Newsday