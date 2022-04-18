The Murdered Zimbabwean Farmer

Editor-

This year marks 22 years after Zimbabwe White farmer, Martin Olds’ brutal murder by war veterans. He was the first of 20 or so slain farmers. I dedicate this poem to him.

SLAIN FARM

A stroke of good luck

With the arrival warmth of a son,

Debt, starvation traded for gin and rose,

The frugal introspective tiller’s sun,

To the bleak past of loss in full bloom.

There under the Black leave

Of freedom and liberty to sow

And respect of law as a branch and leaf

Of the same tree loyalty passion

Flourishing on the banks of a sea,

Mother’s unmeaness to pass on

Fruit and wisdom to see,

Seeded he to reap gold.

The flame of good luck so odd

Flickered with tragic brevity for Martin Olds,

Of hatchet, machete poised upon him,

With chiming eloquency of a cathedral’s bell,

A soronous horse and dray murmuring a hymn

For martydom saint denied death-bail,

Through State clique’s apt commission

As angel death away whisked him in omission.

Callous thick brutal it messaged

As the dragon’s unbridled fiery tail,

Leading him with narcissistic massage;

Trading blood from lungs of laugh tales-

An equilibrium restoration to monster’s of war,

Who separate not pillar from wall,

Striking freshness panic to the spouse,

Her thorny avenue to widowhood!

Written by Collen Kajokoto

The author is a Harare marooned poet-

