ZANU PF, A Bunch Of Betrayers

By Boris Muguti | When the brave sons and daughters of Zimbabwe took a heroic stance, to leave their families and homes, go into the bush, carry arms and fight the Smith regime, they had suffered a lot under the repressive Smith regime. They had to fight and reclaim their country. They had to reclaim their land so to be in charge once again. They fought for the establishment of an egalitarian society, they fought for equality. They wanted to see a Zimbabwe which would produce jobs for young people, a Zimbabwe which allows them to be recognised as human beings not animals;Thus they fought for the respect of their rights. They wanted to see a Zimbabwe which would allow all Zimbabweans to live better lives, send their children to decent schools, live in better houses and most importantly be allowed to own land in this country. That is what Chitepo joined the liberation struggle, that is why Josiah Magama Tongogara joined the struggle, that is why Joshua Nkomo, Enos Nkala, Dumiso Dabengwa and many other vibrant fighters chose a tough way of challenging injustice. However the government of the day has deviated from those principles and causes. They twisted the trajectory, they furnished themselves with beautiful houses, shared farms and gave positions to each other and forgot about the masses. They forgot thqt the masses also need a slice from the national cake.

The masses still have the same struggle, they want to live decent lives, they want to be recognised as human beings thus they want their rights to be respected. When the masses remind the government about their needs the government turns against them, when workers demand decent salaries the government responds to them through violence. When young people remind them that they need jobs they are persecuted and prosecuted for that.

When parents remind them that they need food on their tables, they are labled agents of regime change. How then did they change like a chameleon, these people who are in power used to understand the struggles of the masses, the struggles of the generality of our people. Many of them grew up in poor families, some in rural areas in the village. They really know how it feels to live without having proper meals. They know how it feels to live in broken societies. They actually know how it feels to receive slave wages from the employer and how it feels to be segregated and oppressed in your motherland but it is shocking to realise that they no longer care about all those things.

They just care about being in power, they care about developing their lives and securing a future for their children’s children and not about securing the future of generations to come. They care about providing jobs for their loves ones and not securing jobs for all citizens who should be in the working class. Comrades this is the highest level of betryal, the comrades have forgotten to fulfil the mission.

They failed to complete the task but the reality is the task should be completed. Yes the comrades have failed to deliver as planned and expected but someone somewhere has to get the job done. Fellow Zimbabweans, fellow young people let’s rise up and rebuke, reject and challenge barbarism, injustice and incompetence.

ZANU-PF has failed. It is a bunch of betrayers! It did not just betray the masses but it also betrayed a number of genuine organic freedom fighters. ZANU-PF betrayed Josiah Tongogara, Herbert Chitepo, Joshua Nkomo, Dumiso Dabengwa, Jason. Z Moyo and many other fighters who wished to see a better Zimbabwe. Betrayers, Sellouts!

