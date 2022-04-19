14 Arrested In Connection With Elvis Nyathi’s Murder

Spread the love

By-Reports coming from South Africa say that security agents there have arrested 14 people in connection with the murder of Elvis Nyathi.

The 43-year-old Zimbabwean was brutally murdered by a mob that is pushing hate crimes against migrants, especially Zimbabwean around Gauteng province.

Nyathi of Matobo District under chief Malaba area was stoned and burnt by the suspects who are running a vigilante operation dubbed ‘Dudula”, a Zulu word meaning drive back.

He was killed in Diepsloot north of Johannesburg and was buried in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Ms Phindi Mjonondwane said they had since received a docket concerning the murder case.

“We received the docket relating to the suspects in the Elvis Nyathi murder case. The 14 suspects will appear in Randburg after lunch, the prosecutor is busy going through the docket,” she said.

It is alleged Nyathi was killed after failing to pay a bribe of R300 to the vigilante group that was going around checking documents in the area.

The man had just returned from work when tragedy struck.

Already South African authorities are carrying out a three-month operation to restore sanity in the area.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...