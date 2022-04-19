Cristiano Ronaldo Baby Dies

Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has announced the death of his baby son after long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl.

Ronaldo announced the tragic news on Instagram in a joint statement signed by the couple. Read the post:

It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel.

Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.

In October, Ronaldo announced the pair were expecting twins in an Instagram post.

Then in December, the couple confirmed that they had been expecting both a boy and a girl.

Georgina, who is from Argentina, met Ronaldo in 2016 during his time playing for Real Madrid.

She was working as a Gucci shop assistant shop at the time.

Ronaldo has other children, Cristiano Jr, 11, as well as twins Mateo and Eva, aged four.

Georgina has given birth to a four-year-old daughter, Alana and the twins who were conceived last year.

