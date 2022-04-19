Is Pokello Dating Mnangagwa Son?, ZimEye Investigates

By Showbiz Reporter | “Ngapinde hake msikana,” Pokello Nare teased Zimbabweans on Tuesday morning, with the below picture.

A ZANU PF report that alleges that the socialite, Pokello Nare was secretly married off to one of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons, has popped back into community forums.

The report says Nare was paid off lobola last year, without stating which of Mnangagwa’s sons took the spiritual step.

Contacted by ZimEye on Thursday afternoon, Pokello laughed off the idea of a wedding having happened, albeit without necessarily denying that she got married off.

“What wedding are you talking about, what wedding are you talking about?” she said posing a question as she laughed it away, before putting the phone down.

Nare is a classy socialite popular for showing off cars and expensive outfits and is also a former Big Brother Africa actor. She is also the daughter of former Local govt Minister Ignatius Chombo’s girlfriend.

