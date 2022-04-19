Mwonzora Abandoned By Top Aide

As CCC Makomborero Haruzivishe and other CCC leaders campaign in Chivi North

18 April 2022

Wezhira Munya

MDC T led by Mwonzora in Masvingo province suffers a heavy blow after its provincial spokesperson Mr Mapiye Chipara joins Citizens Coalition for Change.

Yesterday the 17th of April 2022, Mr Mapiye official joined President Chamisa’s party at CCC meeting in ward 3, Chivi North

Mr Mapiye said, “I have official joined triple C led by President Chamisa not that have come for position but as an ordinary card carrying member and will support the champion President Chamisa to win state power l encourage people to vote and recruit 6 million voters as 2023 target votes for champion President Chamisa.”

Many key MDC T leaders such as Chiposi, Mhetu among others dumped Mwonzora after heavy electoral defeat on the 26th March 2022 by elections. Mwonzora got zero parliamentary seats and zero council seats. This is the worst performance of MDC T since it’s inception in 1999. Under Mwonzora the once mighty MDC T has become a laughing stock and a punching bag.

MDC T national chairperson senator Morgen Komichi summed up the status of MDC T under Mwonzora as “dead and rejected by Zimbabweans”

Mwonzora’s party died after it became Zanu PF proxy as alluded to by former Harare MDC T provincial Chairperson Mr Mhetu.

Whereas, a three months old party led by President Chamisa shocked Zimbabwe political landscape by winning 19 members of Parliament and 75 council seats. The yellow machine defeated Zanu PF that was formed in 1960s and MDC that was formed in 1999.

In welcoming Mr Chipare, the CCC Chivi North and one of Masvingo provincial leaders Mr Chidaushe said, “Mr Mapiye is welcome to CCC family. He is vibrant and we are excited.”

Yesterday, CCC national member Mr Makomborero Haruzivishe and Mr Gilbert Mutubuki Chiredzi CCC councillor were in Chivi North ward 3 campaigning, mobilising people to register to vote and meeting all CCC structures.

CCC leaders are currently stationed in rural areas as per President Chamisa’s directive. Winning rural areas guarantees President Chamisa’s state power in 2023.

Hon. Happymore “Bvondo” Chidziva who is responsible for rural recruitment and mobilisation urges all CCC members to camp and vigorously campaign in rural areas which are perceived to be Zanu PF strongholds.

During 26th March 2022, CCC increased it’s votes in many rural constituencies. It is therefore, crucial for CCC to continue campaigning rural areas for more votes in 2023.

