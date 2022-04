Our Focus Is On Liberation Promise- President Chamisa

18 APRIL IS OUR NATIONAL BIRTHDAY…

Political differences we have but we’re ONE PEOPLE & ONE NATION.

This day belongs to us all as Citizens.Even when change happens, the day remains special.

Liberation means happiness,freedom and basic services.The liberation promise is our new task-

Advocate Nelson Chamisa

Citizens’ Coalition For Change President

