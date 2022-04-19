Pastor Kasi On Bashing Wife: All Women Are Gossipers, I’m Better Than A Wife Murderer

Spread the love

VIDEO LOADING BELOW

By Showbiz Reporter | The Pentecostal preacher, Admire Kasingakore has been pressurised to explain his unusual body language with his young wife, Ivy.



The UK based church couple has once again become the communiry talk following several reports suggesting all is not well between them.

Pastor Kasi was still to comment, when blogger Rose Mudiwa said the first 3 minutes of the below video are too clear things are not right. In the 9 minute clip, Kasi, though verbally wishing his wife, a happy birthday, is visually totally distracted in the entire duration of over 4500 frames. Throughout the period, the preacher’s eyes ‘are constantly bomdarding’ the whole premises where the two are shooting the below video at the Rainbow Towers Hotel. The visuals are traditionally indicative of a male individual who is trying to hide something. Mudiwa, adding to other allegations made by online commentator and sociallite Evidence Chihera, wrote saying:

“Body language bho here guys? [IS EVERYTHING OKAY WITH THIS BODY LANGUAGE] I think the tension eased up in the 3rd minute.

“Musandi denhe guys I am a professional lifestyle news blogger I am naturally drawn to your videos and what you are doing with your hupenyu. Saka avoid such videos at all costs because it is my duty to inform the general public. Ndatenda hangu. 🙏🙏🙏,” she said.

VIDEO LOADING BELOW…

The development follows a report by several people who include the controversial sociallite Evidence Chihera who recently net the couple in Harare. Chihera, commenting, asked the masses to watch Ivy’s body language when she does live videos because it suggests something seriously sinister against her well being.

ZimEye has reached out to the preacher to comment and at the time of writing he had stated that he is better than a wife murderer. (VIDEO BELOW)

DO YOU KNOW WHAT’S GOING ON?

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...