Sikhala “Exorcises” Mnangagwa Demons

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Hard-hitting Citizens’ Coalition For Change vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala has pointed out that he went to Emmanuel Makandiwa’s UFIC to remove evil spirits left by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The tough-talking politician said his mission was to cleanse the territory that had been contaminated by Mr Mnangagwa.

“Yes I was given an unprecedented standing ovation when I ws introduced as one of their invited dignitaries 2day at UFIC.

UFIC is in my territory in Chitungwiza.

I accepted their invite bcz I also wanted to cleanse the demons and witchcraft left in our territory by Mnangagwa yesterday,” Hon Sikhala argued.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...