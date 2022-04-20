Emmerson Mnangagwa Continues To Kill With Impunity

By Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

With the country marking 42 years of independence today, all we see is Black Skin, White Masks.

Murderers like @edmnangagwa, Mugabe suitcase-holder, Victor Matemadanda, the tax driver and Constantino Chiwenga, Butcher of Bhalagwe continues to kill with impunity.

“Repent and be saved!” That should be the message to @edmnangagwa by men of cloth and not to endorse his wickedness.

ED’s hands drips of innocent blood of 01 August 2018 victims! The Butcher of Bhalagwe needs redemption and not endorsement from the papas.

The night of long knives on Cde Mako MUST be condemned. On an Independence Day, @edmnangagwa’s regime once again reminded us that they are worse than Smith’s Rhodesia. Zimbabweans must do to Mnangagwa what they did to Smith.

