CCC Masvingo Provincial Spokesperson’s Wife Dies

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens’ Coalition For Change Masvingo has announced the death of provincial youth assembly spokesperson Timoth Muswere’s wife.

Muswere’s wife succumbed to throat complications at Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

“On a sad note, it is with heavy heart that we announce the untimely passing on of the wife of our Masvingo Youth Assembly Communications Champion

@timothmuswere

today(Monday) at Masvingo General Hospital.

We call upon all Champions to come together as we make arrangements,” CCC Masvingo said in a statement.

