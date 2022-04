Chamisa Hints On Taking Over Power From Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By- Citizens Coalition for Change, leader Nelson Chamisa said he was ready to deliver Zimbabweans from the 20 year economic woes.

Posting on his tweet account recently Chamisa said come 2023, he will lead Zimbabwe. Posted chamisa:

We are ready! We will deliver Transformation, Dignity, Opportunity & Prosperity. I feel it. I know it and I sense it. A New Great Zimbabwe is loading…Fellow Citizens,#RegisterToVoteZW

We are ready! We will deliver Transformation, Dignity, Opportunity & Prosperity. I feel it. I know it and I sense it. A New Great Zimbabwe is loading…Fellow Citizens,#RegisterToVoteZW pic.twitter.com/pL25te3Vtx — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) April 12, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...