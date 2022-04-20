Elephants’ Invasion Haunts Bubi Villagers

By A Correspondent- Bubi villagers in Matabeleland North province are living in fear after a herd of elephants invaded the area.

Bubi MP Sonny Mguni (Zanu-PF) yesterday told Southern Eye that the villagers now feel unsafe due to the presence of jumbos in their area.

“There is a problem of elephants in some wards in Bubi district. In Bona (ward 21), Kenelworth (ward 19), Shimmers Plots (ward 12), Macdonald plots, Mhlotshana and Sabelweni. The elephants have left villagers counting their losses after damaging crops,” Mguni said.

“The villagers have reported that the elephants could number up to 70 or 90. The issue has now been reported to the Department of Wildlife and I understand hunters are on the ground looking for the jumbos and we hope they will capture them,” he said.

Indications are that despite the damages caused to crops and property by the jumbos, no deaths of humans have been recorded.

Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management (ZimParks) spokesperson Tinashe Farawo could not be reached for comments yesterday.

Recently, Farawo expressed concern over increases in human-wildlife conflicts.

Last June, ZimParks stated that they had recorded 30 cases of deaths of people trampled by elephants.

Farawo said elephants escape from game parks and invade human territories in search of food and water.

-Newsday

