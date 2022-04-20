Elvis Nyathi Murder: Seven Remanded In Custody

Seven (7) people appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday afternoon in connection with the murder of Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed the development to News24 on Tuesday. She said:

We can confirm, as the National Prosecuting Authority [NPA], that a group of seven men appeared in court in relation to the murder of Elvis Nyathi.

Nyathi was killed in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, on 6 April 2022, by a mob after he failed to show them his passport.

The seven men face charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and extortion.

Police initially arrested fourteen suspects but after prosecutors went through the contents of the docket, it was decided there was insufficient evidence against the other seven.

The seven were remanded in custody to 22 April 2022 for them to acquire legal representation.

-News24

