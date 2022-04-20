FULL TEXT: ZIMRA Staff Bus In Fatal Accident

It is with a heavy heart that the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) wishes to confirm that a ZIMRA bus carrying members of staff coming from Beitbridge to Harare was yesterday, Tuesday 19 April 2022, involved in a road accident near Corona Shops along the Masvingo Road, approximately 90km from Harare.

The accident happened at around 1800hrs.

The accident resulted in the loss of lives and injuries.

ZIMRA is working with the relevant authorities to assist affected staff members.

Details of what transpired are not yet clear at this point as investigations and inquiries are ongoing. More details will be availed once we have confirmed with the pertinent authorities.

Our deepest condolences go out to the families of those who have passed on and our prayers and best wishes are with those still receiving medical attention.

