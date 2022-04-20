HEXCO Results Out, Records 66% Passrate

By A Correspondent- The Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development ministry yesterday released Higher Education Examinations Council (Hexco) Industrial Training and Trade test examination results, which showed a 66% pass rate.

In a statement, Higher Education ministry secretary Fanuel Tagwira said students could begin collecting the results on Tuesday (yesterday) in their respective regions.

“The secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Tagwira wishes to announce that the Higher Education Examinations Council (Hexco) Industrial Training and Trade Test results for the April 2022 Examination session have been released,” the statement read.

“He wishes to thank all stakeholders involved in the national examination system. Their contribution towards the success of the examinations has resulted in the achievement of a 66% pass rate. All candidates are advised to access their results from their respective regions as from Tuesday April 20, 2022.”

