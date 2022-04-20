Johane Marange Leader Noah Taguta To Be Buried Today

The late Johanne Marange Apostolic Church leader, High Priest Noah Taguta (82), who died last Sunday, will be buried at Mafararikwa in Marange today.

The Taguta family spokesperson and the late High Priest’s son, Phillip Taguta, confirmed the development.

He said his father, who was born in 1940, passed on in Marange last Sunday and will be buried at Mafararikwa Shrine.

“Our High Priest died on Sunday and will be buried at Mafararikwa Shrine tomorrow. He is survived with 25 wives and 120 children,” said Taguta.

High Priest Taguta led the church for the past 30 years after being ordained in July 1992.

-State Media

