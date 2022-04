Mnangagwa Mocks Teachers, Offers Them A Small Monthly Grocery

Spread the love

By- The government said it was going to give teachers a small grocery each as a way of augmenting their paltry salaries.

On a tweet sent by ZBC, the government said teachers would be given a head of cabbage, bottle of cooking oil and a loaf of bread per month.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...