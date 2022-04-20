Ndiraya Speaks On Independence Cup Final Loss

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has hailed the supporters that attended the Independence Cup final against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The venue was filled to capacity after the gates were opened to everyone to witness the national celebrations of the country’s 42nd Independence Day.

Highlanders won the match 1-0, courtesy of Stanley Ngala’s strike in the 54th minute.

Despite the electric atmosphere, there moments the game was temporarily stopped due to crowd trouble from the Mpilo End, housing DeMbare fans.

Speaking after the match, Ndiraya said: “The atmosphere was electric and we really enjoyed the match. We wish this could be the case week in, week out.

“We want people back in the stadium, but most importantly I’m happy that the day has ended with such an electrifying atmosphere.

“As you saw, people were happy, and congratulations to Highlanders. We’re happy, 42 years of freedom. I’m happy despite us losing today.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

