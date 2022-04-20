Salah Celebrates “Easy Win” Over Manchester United

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has given a damming verdict on Manchester United’s performance whenever the two sides meet, saying Ralph Rangnick’s side makes life easier for them.

The Egyptian scored twice last night, as Liverpool demolished an out-of-sorts United 4-0 at Anfield.

Having netted a hat-trick in the corresponding fixture at Old Trafford in October, Salah became the first ever player to score five goals against United in a single Premier League campaign.

In his post-match interview, the former AS Roma star was asked how they have dominated the rivalry this season and said: “They make our life easier, in the midfield and at the back, they always try to give us the ball in a one on one situation.”

“They make our life so much easier when we defend. We have a clean sheet here (at Anfield), we had a clean sheet there (at Old Trafford) so they make our life easy. We just go to the game, we just wanna score one goal, and go for the second and the third,” he added.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

