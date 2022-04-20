We Will Thrash Warriors, Declares Bafana Bafana Legend

Lucas Radebe has picked Morocco as Bafana Bafana’s most difficult opponent in the 2023 Afcon Qualifiers and believes they can have an easy go on COSAFA rivals Zimbabwe.

South Africa were drawn in Group K alongside the Warriors, Morocco and Liberia.

This is the second time Bafana and Zimbabwe will face each after the two sides clashed in the World Cup qualifiers in late 2021.

And with the former emerging victorious over the two-legged fixture, Radebe feels the Warriors will be an easy target again considering that they have a lot of players plying their trade in South Africa.

“I think Morocco is the team to beat,” he said while reacting to the draw on SuperSport TV.

“As for our neighbours (Zimbabwe), we can deal with them. We have most of them here.”

The ex-Leeds United skipper added: “It’s going to be exciting they (Zimbabwe) will be looking forward (to winning the games). But I also think they will go for us and then Morocco.”

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are banned from international football and will only participate in the qualifiers if they meet FIFA’s demands at least two weeks before the games begin.

If the ban is not lifted on time, the national side will be eliminated from the competition, leaving South Africa, Morocco and Liberia in Group K. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

