Zim At 42, Nothing To Celebrate- Netsai Marova

By Netsai Marova

ZimAt42 to some of us everyday we wake up from state induced trauma that never heals.

The deeper pain is having to go through prosecution for speaking out against hunger and starvation that was looming during COVID 19 lockdown.

The story of our life, trial of Joana Ruvimbo Mamombe and Cecillia R Chimbiri ,continues at Harare Magistrate court (Regional court section)

We hope justice shall be served!

