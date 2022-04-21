Armed Robbers Attack Gold Buyers

By-Five armed robbers who robbed a gold buyer of his gold and a safe containing cash have been arrested while fleeing with their loot along Nyamapanda highway.

Wiramayi Willard Gatsi(34), Benjamin Matthew Gatsi(34), Jack Mupfawa(35), Beven Kaupfu(32) and Tendai Kambanje(42) were arrested and arraigned before Mutoko magistrate court to answer to a charge of armed robbery.

They were remanded in custody by magistrate Elijah Sibanda to April 28.

The state led by prosecutor Nathan Mujuru alleges the suspects together with three others who are still at large pounced on a gold dealer in Mutoko armed with a pistol and two machetes demanding cash and gold.

The dealer managed to escape and the suspects stole 22 grammes of gold and a safe containing over US$14 000.

The suspects who were using an Isuzu kb registration number AAX 4293 were intercepted by Criminal Investigations Department officers along Nyamapanda highway after a high-speed chase and they disembarked before fleeing in different directions.

Gatsi who is the owner of the vehicle was arrested on April 13 and he implicated the other suspects.

