CCC Invades Masvingo West

President Chamisa’s cadres invade Masvingo West “Mugwazo” as battle to win rural votes intensifies.

As hundreds of Masvingo CCC members buries the wife of Mr Muswere who is CCC provincial youth spokesperson in Zimuto, Masvingo North

Wezhira Munya

20 April 2022

President Chamisa’s thrust to camp and recruit rural votes gets support in Masvingo as Citizens Coalition for Change invades Masvingo West rural areas.

The program to campaign in rural areas is called Mugwazo according to honourable Happymore “Bvondo” Chidziva the CCC secretary of rural mobilization and recruitment.

Yesterday, Masvingo urban change champions embarked on rural voter registration mobilization and campaign as they braved the chilling weather and invaded Masvingo West wards 10 and 12 to encourage citizens to register to vote.

The team of highly Masvingo urban CCC dedicated leaders namely: Ms Matara, Ms Mwatenga, Mbuya Chamisa, Mr Peace Mapope and Chiredzi Councillor Mtubuki campaigned in Masvingo West. Masvingo West was once under MDC under President Tsvangirai in 2008, hon. Tichaona Chiminya won the seat. From yesterday’s observations, President Chamisa will win 2023 elections in Masvingo West.

Thumbs up to councillor Gilbert Mutubuki who came all the way from Chiredzi just to motivate Masvingo West youths to register to vote and vote for President Chamisa. Councillor Mtubuki is a hardworker, few days ago he was in Chivi North with Mr Makomborero Haruzivishe campaigning and mobilising people to vote.

Ms Matara said, “We want to thank change champion Mr Chifamba, change champion Mr Chapfidza, Change Champion Mr Chirume and Masvingo urban CCC ward 7 councillor Mr Msekiwa for providing resources to go to Masvingo West”

Meanwhile, hundreds of Citizens Coalition for Change supporters are in Masvingo North burying the wife of CCC Masvingo provincial youth spokesperson Mr Muswere. She died in Masvingo General Hospital.

Mr Struggle Nyahunda said, “We are heartbroken by the sudden death of Mrs Muswere. It’s a painful period. We thank Masvingo Citizens Coalition for Change family for supporting Mr Muswere during this difficulty time.”

