Emotional Send-off For Change Champion’s Wife

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change Youth Assembly provincial spokesperson Timoth Muswere’s wife was laid to rest in ward 1, Zimuto area, Masvingo North Constituency on Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of CCC officials and supporters attended the burial.

Muswere’s wife succumbed to throat complications at Masvingo Provincial Hospital on Monday.

“Senior leaders Sitemere Wilstaff, Chitando Jeffryson Chirume Oliver Mberikunashe Daniel, Councillor Rocky Kamuzonda Mutubuki Gilbert, Nyahunda Struggle Desire , Mapiye Ruth and former Mayor Hubert Fidze attended the funeral.

We view the death of Timoth Muswere’s wife as a devastating blow to the people’s struggle,” a CCC official told ZimEye.com.

