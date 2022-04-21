Met Department Update On Wet Weather …

PREAMBLE

ZIMBABWE EVENING WEATHER REPORT AND FORECAST ISSUED AT 1600 IHRS ON WEDNESDAY 20 APRIL 2022 VALID UNTIL FRIDAY 22 APRIL 2022.

It was cloudy over much of the country yesterday: while thundery rain showers covered areas along and north of the main watershed, the southern areas were governed by cool and windy conditions coupled with rain and drizzle. Rainfall amounts exceeding 50mm were recorded at Karoi (86mm), Concession (73mm), Chinhoyi (61mm), Bindura (51mm) and Acturus (50mm); however, no reports of flooding have been received. Meanwhile, moisture continues being circulated within the Zimbabwean atmosphere.

FORECAST FOR TOMORROW, THURSDAY 21 APRIL 2022

Mostly cloudy and mild conditions are expected across the whole country with intermittent rain showers that may be thundery in places. Localized heavy rain remains probable in Mashonaland West, Midlands and Harare Metropolitan.

IMPACTS

• Rain and cold may affect your plans, please plan with the weather in mind.

• A decrease in temperature affects the body’s health, with common colds, influenza and fever, as well as asthma, being common.

• lightning may still strike from a distant cloud, even when the sky overhead is clear.

ACTIONS TO TAKE

• Dress appropriately to keep warm and if need be seek advice from a certified health professional.

• Rain may affect adversely affect crops in the field awaiting harvest, thus harvesting and suitable storage for drying is recommended where possible.

• When thunder roars, it is best to be indoors. If outdoors please find shelter immediately: do not shelter under trees or in isolated shed. Do not ride at the back of an open truck or a tractor.

• Do not cross rivers or streams of unknown depths even if no heavy rains have occurred in your area. they may have occurred upstream.

