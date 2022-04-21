US Embassy Slams ZEC Over Bi Election Rigging

Below is a thread by the United States embassy over the just ended bi elections:

As Zimbabwe moves toward 2023 general elections, we urge the government to integrate lessons learned from civil society to set the stage for peaceful and credible national elections that are fully consistent with international standards.

To achieve this: Partisan distribution of humanitarian assistance, food, agricultural inputs, and public services in exchange for votes must end.

To achieve this… Zimbabwe’s government must commit to a level playing field, apply laws to all candidates and parties, and guarantee public media gives nationwide, equal, non-partisan airtime for all candidates during the election period.

To achieve this… We urge ZEC to publicly release an auditable electronic voters’ roll far in advance of 2023 elections so citizens can help to strengthen the credibility of the voters’ roll and reduce the numbers of potential voters turned away from polling stations.

ZDERA requires Zimbabwe to hold an election “widely accepted as free and fair by independent international monitors,” and to sufficiently improve the pre-election environment to be consistent with international standards.

We appreciated the opportunity to observe by-elections, but remain very concerned about harsh rhetoric, intimidation, and violent assaults in the lead-up to election day. Voters have the right to participate in political processes free from fear and violence.

We commend all the volunteers, observers, party agents, polling agents, police officers, and voters who made March 26 by-elections happen and took their time to invest in Zimbabwe’s democracy.

