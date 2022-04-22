CCC Drags July Moyo To Court Over Move To Block Election Of New Mayors

The Nelson Chamisa led CCC has announced that it is taking the Minister of Local Government July Moyo to court challenging his directive which bars the Councillors from electing new Mayors and Committee Chairpersons after the recently held by-elections.

Moyo has written to the Mayors and Councillors advising them that they do not have power to reconstitute the leadership of any Municipality and Chairpersons of Committees.

“I take this opportunity to remind councils that this was not a general election and as such the sitting Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairpersons of Committees and their deputies remain as constituted prior to the By Election.” He said in the memo.

On Friday, Harare mayor Jacob Mafume, told the media that the opposition CCC is filing an urgent court application to challenge Moyo’s “unconstitutional and cruel” actions.

He accused Moyo of obstructing the party’s newly elected councillors in a well-calculated ploy to shield from scrutiny the scandalous deals he allegedly foisted on the City of Harare with the acquiescence of Douglas Mwonzora’s compromised MDC-T councilors.

Meanwhile CCC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has cried foul over the memo saying, “Min July Moyo and Central Govt are trying to stop CCC councillors from taking over councils, council committees and providing service delivery. They’re violating the will of the people who voted overwhelmingly in support of CCC. They must allow CCC to deliver services!”

Source:

https://www.newsreport.co.zw/news/2022/04/22/BREAKING:-CCC-drags-Minister-July-Moyo-to-court

