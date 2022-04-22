Foreign National Drowns Illegally Crossing Into Zim

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police says it is investigating the circumstances in which a foreign national and her 11 months old baby drowned along Limpopo River, Beitbridge on Thursday.

The incident is said to have happened while the woman and the baby were being assisted to illegally cross the border into Zimbabwe by some men who were using a boat which then capsized.

The men disappeared soon after the incident. The nationality of the foreigner has not been revealed.

This is a developing story…

