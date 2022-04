Police Probe Gruesome Hatfield Murder

By- Police in Hatfield are investigating a murder case where a body of a yet to be identified male adult was found lying on the tarmac near Puma Service Station, Chadcombe.

The murdered person’s body was found on Wednesday.

Police noted some bruises on the head, left thigh, lower limp and right shoulder.

