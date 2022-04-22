Harare Man Loses Car In Dramatic Robbery

By- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a robbery case in which a motorist was robbed of his car along Chitungwiza road in broad daylight.

In a statement, ZRP said the motorist was relieving himself when the two robbers approached him and produced an unidentified pistol.

Reads the statement:

On 21/04/22 at around 1300 hours, a motorist driving a Honda Fit vehicle along Chitungwiza Road lost US$ 2 500 cash and other valuables all valued at US$3 000 after parking the vehicle near Zororo Cemetery to relieve himself.

Two unknown male suspects emerged from the tall grass and threatened the complainant with an unidentified pistol before handcuffing him. The suspects took control of the vehicle and later left the victim locked inside his car after undressing him and taking away the clothes.

