July Moyo Desperate Measures Calculated To Protect Looters

By Hopewell Chin’ono

Part 2 of 3

In order to facilitate LOOTING of public funds in urban councils, ZANUPF masterminded the destruction of Nelson Chamisa’s old political party in 2020.

They used their political puppet Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe to remove elected councillors.

After the #March26 by-elections, July Moyo is now stopping CCC councillors from taking over oversight roles in council including the election of majority mayors in urban councils.

This is to make sure that the LOOTING continues unhindered!

See evidence below :

