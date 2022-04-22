Mutsvangwa In Hot Soup After Death Horror

Spread the love

Dear Editor.

You may be wondering what’s happening to Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa. She has touched fire and it won’t end well.

The details are from events from days before her grand daughter passed away.

Monica is using her stare powers to take over the family house of a dead Mutare couple… Because Monica and Mnangagwa are friends with the ext daughter in law who was divorced off the family, a ZANU PF member, she has gone on to create a fake marriage certificate. Through this, she is forci g her way to seize the house.

But it’s not a walk in the park for criminals. A lot of lawyers have died while trying to give the property to the ex daughter the family house.

On the Monday before her daughter in law died, when Mutsvangwa was pushing the family to vacate the house, that’s when a lot of spiritual reactions happened.

At present Mai Mutsvangwa is quiet over this house, which they want to give to a UK based ZANU PF candidate, Maureen Chikwana.

But it won’t well. Let me get my popcorn.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...