Special Tribute To Change Champion

Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens’ Coalition For Change Namibia has lost vibrant change champion Amai Mugandani.

In a statement on Wednesday, CCC Namibia described Amai Mugandani as a “gallant fighter and true democrat.”

Read statement below:

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia has painfully lost its District Change Champion. Amai Mugandani was a gallant fighter, true democrat, an organic change champion and an advocate for the total emancipation of the motherland. May her dear soul rest in power.

This is so sad! Yellow revolutionaries in Namibia and the entire party were robbed of a committed cadre, a revolutionary mother, a dedicated sister and a God-fearing woman in the national democratic revolution.

As usual, we are appealing for the spirit of Ubuntu in yellow cadres in Namibia. Solidarity is a core value in social democracy.

We encourage all social democrats in Namibia to give support to the bereaved Mugandani family during these trying times. Mr Mugandani, the husband to the deceased is a member of the vibrant Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia hence solidarity becomes compulsory.

We should give the moral and financial support as our bereavement to the late cadre. May her dear soul continue to rest in power as we accomplish her desire for a New Great Zimbabwe.

Unity is power!

