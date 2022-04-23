Another Top Army Officer Who Assisted Mnangagwa Dies

By Farai D Hove | Another top military officer who served the force during Zimbabwe’s two coups, 1 Nov 2017 and 1 Aug 2018, has died.

Colonel Johns Mhlanga is one of the servicemen promoted together with the ZDF spokesman Overson Mugwisi, the latter who was murdered during the July 2020 demo preparations.

Col Johns Mhlanga

2 years after the 1 Aug 2018 coup, Mhlanga was further promoted to serve as a Defence Attache in Botswana.

Col Mhlanga was among officers promoted in terms of section 15 (1) b of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) with effect from March 11 2011- Colonels Overson Mugwisi, Godfrey Mutetse, Stanford Chigumira, Coleen Mangena, Robert Muhambi, Amon Mhlanga, Gift Murahwa, Bingudzai Gonga, Stanley Mdambo, Maxen Dube, Sydney Singizi and himself, Johns Mhlanga.

Fuller details on the circumstances of his death were not available at the time of writing.

He will be buried in Gweru.

Meanwhile, an announcement read as follows:

It is with a heavy heart that I inform you the passing on of Colonel Johns Mhlanga Defence Attachee Botswana on 19 April 2022.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

Military Parade:

Date: Friday 22 April 2022.

Time: 14:00 hrs

Place: Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) Gweru.

Move to South 6284 Southview Extension Gweru (after Parade).

BURIAL:

Date: Saturday 23 April 2022. Time: 10:00 am. Place: Provincial Heroes Acre Gweru.

May his dear Soul Rest in Eternal Peace

