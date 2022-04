Chamisa Shows Off Mutare Crowds

By- The Manicaland Citizens engagement outreach Huchi.. Citizens first, Citizens at the centre! Thank you Manicaland. Thank you Zimbabwe,” said Chamisa on Twitter.

The Manicaland Citizens engagement outreach Huchi.. Citizens first, Citizens at the centre! Thank you Manicaland. Thank you Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/yFQ6U7EjLl — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) April 22, 2022

