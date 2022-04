ED Pfee Hitmaker Accused Of Leading Violence Against CCC Members

By A Correspondent| A local human rights organisation Heal Zimbabwe Trust has accused Admire Sanyanga Sibanda popularly known for his Zanu PF 2018 election jingle ED Pfee of orchestrating violence against opposition supporters in Mberengwa.

Sanyanga popularly known as Chief Shumba is accused of leading a Zanu PF thugs who reportedly assaulted opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members at Mataga business centre.

“Chief Shumba, real name Admire Sanyanga Sibanda is leading a violent campaign against @CCCZimbabwe members in Mberengwa.On 10 April 2022, Chief Shumba and several @ZANUPF_Official members assaulted a @CCCZimbabwe member at Mataga Business center,” said Heal Zimbabwe Trust.

CCC confirmed Chief Shumba’s violent activities accusing him of attacking one of their members

“Zanu PF member Admire Sanyanga widely known as “Chief Shumba” is carrying out a widespread violent attacks against our members in Mberengwa. He attacked our member on the 10th of April 2022 at Mataga Business Centre,” the party said on Twitter.

