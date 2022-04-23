Mwonzora Accused Of Influencing Mafume Suspension

By- MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has been accused of working with Zanu PF to fight Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume.

Mafume is a senior member of the Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party.

CCC said Mwonzora was working with Zanu PF to stop Mafume from heading the Town House.

This was said by Mafume himself in Harare.

Flanked by CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba at a presser this today, Mafume said the ruling Zanu PF was working in connivance with opposition MDC-T led by Senator Douglas Mwonzorar to promote corruption and fatten the pockets of some political elites.

He said CCC members were chosen to serve the people and they can do that when they are on committees, not by being “spectators.”

He said they will challenge the decree.

