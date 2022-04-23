National
Police Arrest CCC Official For Facilitating President Chamisa Meeting
23 April 2022
By Hon Job Sikhala

Champion Peter Marange arrested in Chitungwiza 2day for attending our President
@nelsonchamisa
‘s brief with structures hs bn transferred & detained @ CID Law & Order.

I am with him here @ the CID Law &Order as his lawyer
@ZLHRLawyers
. He has been charged with organising the meeting

We are at Chitungwiza Police Station with our Harare Champion Organiser Peter Gandidzanwa Marange who hs bn arrested 4 attending the meeting of our structures addressed by our President
@nelsonchamisa
today in Chitungwiza.

He ws arrested well before the beginning of the meeting