Police Arrest CCC Official For Facilitating President Chamisa Meeting

By Hon Job Sikhala

Champion Peter Marange arrested in Chitungwiza 2day for attending our President

‘s brief with structures hs bn transferred & detained @ CID Law & Order.

I am with him here @ the CID Law &Order as his lawyer

. He has been charged with organising the meeting

We are at Chitungwiza Police Station with our Harare Champion Organiser Peter Gandidzanwa Marange who hs bn arrested 4 attending the meeting of our structures addressed by our President

today in Chitungwiza.

He ws arrested well before the beginning of the meeting

