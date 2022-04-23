Shock As Man Kills Wife Over “Infidelity”

Spread the love

A Bindura man has been jailed for 20 years after being convicted of fatally assaulting his girlfriend.

The State alleged that on the 10th of August in 2017, Brian Chikanya of Musana village accused his girlfriend, Sarah Munhu of having an affair with another man. He then proceeded to assault her with a chisel and wooden stool.

The court heard that Chikanya tried to conceal the murder by dragging Munhu’s body to a nearby road to give the impression that the deceased was murdered on her way from a friend’s house.

During his trial, Chikanya claimed that on the day of the incident, Munhu had told him that she was going to see her friend, Sarudzai Chisvo, but got a shock of his life the next morning after she was found dead.

His version was dismissed after the State proved that Chikanya fabricated the statements in order to exonerate himself.

In his ruling, Justice Foroma sent Chikanya to prison for 20 years, emphasising that the sentence will send a correct message to would-be offenders.

Meanwhile, police in Lupane are looking for Rodwell Sibanda (42) in connection with a case of murder that occurred at Mpondo, Lupane on Tuesday. The suspect allegedly struck Prince Dube (27) once on the head with a stone after a misunderstanding over gambling.

In a similar incident, Nhlakanipho Dube (33) is being sought for fatally assaulting his wife Bridget Nyathi (33) with a stick several times all over the body at Farubi Ncube Homestead, Chief Mabhikwa, Lupane on 18/04/22 after allegations of infidelity.- Pindula News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...