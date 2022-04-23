Two Shot Dead At Elvis Nyathi’s Murder Spot

By- Community leaders in South Africa’s volatile Diepsloot township have absolved Zimbabweans in the shooting to death of two people in the area on Friday.

In a statement, councillors Julius Maake of Ward 95 and Abraham Mabuke of Ward 113 said the two victims were shot by known assailants who are South Africans. Read the statement:

We can confirm that 3 people got shot by known people. 2 died on the scene and the 3rd one sustained injuries. The third person was transported to the hospital for treatment under police guard.

It is important to inform the community that this incident has nothing to do with foreign nationals. Police are following positive leads that will end in arrests.

We are therefore appealing to our community members together with all leaders to give space for law enforcement agencies to deal with this matter without any interference.

In due course, a report will be given. Working together we can build a better society.

The shootings occurred just over two weeks after Zimbabwean domestic worker Elvis Nyathi was killed by a vigilante group in Diepsloot.

Nyathi was abducted, tortured and killed in cold blood before his body was set on fire by the assailants.

Seven suspects appeared in court on Friday facing charges of murder, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause bodily harm and abduction.

They were all remanded in custody to Monday next week.

