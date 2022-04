WATCH- FORUS President Manyara Irene Muyenziwa Speaks

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- ZimEye will tonight at 7pm host FORUS Party leader President Manyara Irene Muyenziwa.

President Muyenziwa will be interviewed live on Streamyard (ZimEye) where she will speak on the topic “Why Youth Empowerment Is Important For Economic Prosperity”.

Manyara Irene Muyenziwa

Refresh this page for more.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...