Chaos Rocks Zanu PF Youth Wing Polls

Spread the love

By- There was chaos at the Buhera Youth Inter-District meeting at Murambinda Growth Point as youths expressed their anger and displeasure over the the candidature of Vongai Faith Svova who allegedly doctored her curriculum vitae.

The 22 year old Svosva allegedly mispresented her status in her curriculum vitae lodged with the Zanu National Office so as to stand a chance to contest in tomorrow’s elections for the Zanu PF National Youth League Executive post.

Manicaland Province has four slots that will make up a forty member National Executive.

Notwithstanding the fact that the Central Committee yesterday made a resolution that one to be eligible to participate in tomorrow’s plebiscite there should have served for at least five years at District level however, Svosva who served as the Chimurenga Branch Chairperson in Murambinda who has barely two years in the District executive structures as the Secretary for Administration has remained adamant.

It is further alleged that Svosva only registered to vote less than a month ago since this was a pre-condition for one to be a registered voter so as to be eligible for the elections.

Efforts to contact national youth league information department were fruitless. – Byo24News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...