Gushungo Back Home

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Mbira musician Tatenda “Gushungo” Gomwe who was previously in South Africa conducting shows is back in the country and has lined up two shows this weekend for his welcome.

Today Gushungo is in Chegutu where he enjoys huge following and is riding high with his newly released two tracks “Ndidane and Mhondoro which he featured Diana Samukange.

On Sunday Gushungo will be in the capital Harare at Bar Rouge where he will be having a family show.

He told Bulawayo24.com that he is happy to be back in the country and is taking his music around the country.

“It is always good to be back home and interacting with my fans, this weekend we are touring Mash West Chegutu and Harare but the idea is to go around the country,” Gushungo said.

Gushungo is regarded as Andy Muridzo and Jah Prezah’s copy cat.

Muridzo was first in South Africa and Gushungo also followed both artistes received a warm welcome at the neighbouring country.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...