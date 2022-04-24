Jimmy Sibanda Dies

By Sports Reporter | The soccer legend, Jimmy Sibanda has died.

The Whange FC Chipangano icon, passed on to glory last week and was laid to rest on the 22nd April.

The local MP Daniel Mokele announced Jimmy Sibanda’s death saying in full:

The Office of the MP for Whange Central constituency joined the rest of the local communities in mourning the late Jimmy Sibanda who passed away during the past week.

Sibanda is a well known soccer legend who played for Whange FC Chipangano in his heydays.

He was part of the Golden Generation of soccer stars that the coal mine produced especially during the 1970s.

After his soccer playing days, Sibanda established himself as one of the most respected local communities leaders especially at the no. 3 Colliery

On Saturday 23rd April 2022, a memorial service was hosted by the St Joseph Parish church at Makwika that had an overwhelming turnout that served to underscore the popularity of the late Sibanda.

He is indeed a huge loss that we will all sadly miss.

The late Sibanda was laid to rest at the Makwika cemetery.

On behalf, of all the local constituency residents, the Office of the MP extends its heartfelt sympathy and condolences to both the Sibanda and Malikwe families at this time of loss and mourning.

May Jimmy Sibanda rest in peace. Amen.

By my hand

F.D. Molokele

Hon. MP for Whange Central Constituency

