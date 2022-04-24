Man Silences R_ape Victim With 50 Mozambican Meticals

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Bid to silence a 11 year old with 50 Mozambician meticals hit a brick wall after the victim reported the matter to the police and got the rapist jailed.

Luckmore Makiyoni Chimugwere was sentenced to 14 years by Bindura regional magistrate Amos Mbobo.

The magistrate suspended two years on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Ngoni Kaseke told the court that on June 10 last year Chimugwere met the complainant at a river in Mukumbura and threatened the victims before ordering her to lie down.

He raped her and tried to buy her silence with Mozambican currency after the offense.

Upon being released the victim reported the matter and the rapist was arrested.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...